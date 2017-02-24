× State police issue amber alert for 6-year-old Bridgeport girl

BRIDGEPORT — State police issued an amber alert Friday morning for Aylin Sofie Hernandez, 6, from Bridgeport.

She is 4 feet tall and 55 pounds.

Bridgeport police have confirmed the Amber Alert is connected to a double stabbing that occurred at 69 greenwood street in bridgeport around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the father took the girl from that address.

The father is a suspect in the stabbing investigation.

If you have any information on her please call police.