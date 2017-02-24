Wallingford crews responding to fire in elderly apartment complex; one hospitalized

WALLINGFORD — Crews are responding to a fire in an elderly housing complex on Center Street in Wallingford Friday afternoon.

One person was hospitalized, fire officials said. The fire is in the second floor of the Silver Pond Apartments.

At least 47 people are displaced following the blaze.

FOX61’s Al Terzi happened to be nearby and said traffic is backed up in the area. He added that a large portion of Center Street is blocked off.

First calls came in just after 4 p.m. Wallingford fire also requested mutual aid from the Meriden Fire Department.

