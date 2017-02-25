× 2 additional arrests had been made in connection with death of UConn student in October 2016

STORRS — University police had made two additional arrests in connection with the death of a student back in October.

On October 15, 2016, UConn Police said, Jacob San-juan, 20, of Plainville and Michael Vaz, 19, of Storrs, stole a fire extinguisher from the Grant Science Building. The next day, police said the two suspects discharged the fire alarm on the fourth floor of a dorm that set off an alarm.

At the time, Jeffny Pally, 19, was sitting propped up against the glass garage doors on the public safety complex when the UConn fire department received reports that an alarm had been activated. The fire department opened the doors and an SUV pulled out, apparently running Pally over.

On January 23, UConn Police said San-juan was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny. Vaz was charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

Vaz is due in court on March 6 and San-juan is due in court on March 13, both are awaiting plea deals, police said.

University spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz, told FOX 61 no one had asked about the two suspects prior to their arrest of 6 students on Friday.