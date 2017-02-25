All For a Good Cause: Close to 100k raised in Middletown Penguin Plunge

MIDDLETOWN — It was a record setting fundraiser this year in Middletown where close to $100,000 was raised.

Hundreds of people got together Saturday morning for the 17th Annual Middletown Penguin Plunge, a fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics of Connecticut.

Special Olympics coordinator, Debbie Horne, said 332 people took part in the water plunge, from adults to kids. Horne said the largest group donation came from the Polish Falcons Club, a nonprofit fraternal benefit society, who donated $15,000. Horne added, the largest law enforcement donation was $3,000 and the largest individual donation, was from Phil Zambrello Jr., who donated $6,700.

If you would like to add a donation, click here.