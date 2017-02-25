Backers hold rally in New Britain in support of universal healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A healthcare rally took place at Central Park in New Britain today, where supporters held up signs backing universal health care programs.

It was spearheaded by the Central Connecticut chapter of 'our revolution', a group that fights for progressive, grassroots change in the United States.

One supporter held a sign reading "FACT: 22 million Americans are covered", where others read "TRUMP: Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Healthcare".

The group, along with several others, rallied around the Access Health location in New Britain. Its was all part of a national day of action called for by top Democrats. It was one of hundreds of rallies taking place nationwide.