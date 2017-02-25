One person killed in overnight Hartford crash, police investigating

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating after a two car crash that left one person dead.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., a man driving a black Audi was heading northbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. He blew an intersection and t-boned another car travelling westbound off of Pavillion Street.

The suspect hit the car on the driver’s side causing a fairly severe impact. The suspect’s airbags deployed.

The driver of the other car, a 52-year-old man who hasn’t been identified yet, was extricated from his car with the assistance of Hartford Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was able to flee the scene on foot. Hartford Police set up a perimeter and called in K-9 detectives. The suspect was found in a residence. It’s unknown if the residence was his own.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Main Street will remain closed for a several hours.

