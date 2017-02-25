× Police work to bring back murder suspect who fled state

BRIDGEPORT — Police are working to bring back to Connecticut a man suspected of fleeing the state with his daughter after killing the girl’s mother.

A spokeswoman for the Bridgeport department said Saturday that police are also investigating the details surrounding Oscar Hernandez’s immigration status. Federal immigration officials say he had been deported Nov. 27, 2013.

A citizen of El Salvador, Hernandez has prior felony convictions including assault and threat. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him.

The 6-year-old girl was found in Pennsylvania on Friday following a high-speed chase and crash.

The incident comes after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued an executive order to police chiefs, saying they should not take action solely to enforce federal immigration laws. Malloy’s spokeswoman says he supports detaining violent felons.