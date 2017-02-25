Senator Blumenthal hosts healthcare town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Senator Richard Blumenthal addressed several serious issues on Saturday at a town hall meeting at Wilbur Cross High School.

The senator expressed his frustrations involving the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency and President Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

He also addressed a President Trump supporter, who is frustrated over illegal immigration in Connecticut, where he referred to Oscar Obedio Hernandez, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and sparking an Amber Alert when he took off with their 6-year-old daughter Friday morning. Hernandez was removed by ICE officers in Hartford, CT on Nov. 27, 2013.

"We ought to focus on comprehensive immigration reform," said Blumenthal. "So that the 11 million people now living in the shadows, who work hard, they pay taxes, they raise families, they have children, including the dreamers who been brought here as young children, can be given a path to citizenship."

Sen. Blumethal also stressed the strength through diversity.