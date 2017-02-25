Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to move through the state during the next couple of hours. Storms have a history producing strong, damaging winds in excess of 50 mph, heavy rain and lightning. The thunderstorms will quickly move out of Connecticut by 8-9 pm this evening.

Our weather calms down on Sunday with sunshine and much colder air; but keep in mind, this cool down is what you would expect for this time of year with highs in the 40s, under a partly to mostly sunny sky. High pressure builds in across the area Monday with a lighter wind and milder temperatures.

Our next storm approaches the region late Tuesday into Wednesday with periods of rain and showers. Since the storm track will be north and west of the region, expect rain and not snow as we will be on the warm side of the storm with temperatures back in the 50s to near 60.

Colder air returns on the back side of that storm with sunshine and cooler temperature by the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

This Evening: Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Tonight: Clearing, much colder. Low: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, brisk and much colder. Highs: 40-45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 50-55

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs 45-50.

Wednesday: Rain. High: 55-60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold? High: 30s.

