Spring like today, with evening showers; sunshine, much cooler Sunday

Yesterday felt more like May! We hit 72 at Bradley, coming within 1 degree of the record high of 73 set back in 1985. However, Bridgeport's high of 65 smashed last years record high of 60, more reminiscent of Mid May weather than late February.

Clouds and fog this morning, an incoming cold front brings clouds, a band showers and even an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Highs today will reach the lower-mid 60s, but behind the front, we’ll only top out in the mid 40s, underneath sunshine for your Sunday. Mild weather for next week, with still no snow in sight.

Forecast Details:

Today: Areas of fog and spotty drizzle, mostly cloudy, mild. High: 60s.

Tonight: Showers, possible thunder, clearing after midnight, turning much colder. Low: 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chillier and breezy. Highs: 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Late showers possible after morning sunshine. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Rain likely. High: 45-50

Thursday: Partly sunny. brisk & colder. High: 40-45.

