The Stan Simpson Show: How Emmett Till’s death spurred the civil right movement

HARTFORD -- Deacon Art Miller, a national civil and human rights activist, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about how Emmett Till's death affected the civil rights movement.

In August of 1955, the body of Emmett Till was found beaten, mangled and shot in Money, Mississippi. The alleged crime of 14-year-old Till? Whistling at a white woman. The images of Till’s body contributed to a civil rights movement that seems to be intensifying 60 years later.

Deacon Miller talks about his connection to Till and how Till’s death influenced a nation and Deacon Miller himself.

Deacon published a book "The Journey to Chatham: Why Emmett Till's Murder Changed America, a personal story", which is a story about America in its pre-civil rights struggle, and how the brutal murder of an innocent Chicago boy forced the country to face its own ugliness.

