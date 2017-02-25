The Stan Simpson Show: The struggle continues – Deacon Miller talks civil rights issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Deacon Art Miller, a national civil and human rights activist, sits with Stan Simpson to talk about the civil rights issues people are faced with today.

Deacon Miller touches on the Black Lives Matter protests, immigration, gay rights and recent women's rights protests.

Deacon published a book "The Journey to Chatham: Why Emmett Till's Murder Changed America, a personal story", which is a story about America in its pre-civil rights struggle, and how the brutal murder of an innocent Chicago boy forced the country to face its own ugliness.

To purchase your own copy, click here.