× Westport PD: Two people rescued from Saugatuck River

WESTPORT — First responders rescued two people from a river Saturday evening.

Lt. David Farrell of Westport Police Department said people at the restaurant, The Whelk, located on 575 Riverside Avenue in Westport, heard a woman screaming in Saugatuck River.

Farrell said first repsonders responded immediately, jumping in a boat to save a woman. Farrell said the woman could not recall how she ended up in the river. The woman did tell police she was in a car with a man. Farrell said they found the car near the I-95 bridge, where they then found the man.

Farrell said the woman is alive, and the males condition is unknown. Both were transported to the hospital. Farrell said this incident is under investigation.