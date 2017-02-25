Woman dies following Friday fire in Wallingford elderly apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- One person is dead following a fire in an elderly housing complex on East Center Street in Wallingford Friday afternoon.

On Friday, officials said one woman, identified as 57-year-old Carol Augustine, was hospitalized, but Saturday the Wallingford Fire Dept. confirmed that she later died at the hospital. The cause of her death is still being investigating. The fire broke out in her second floor unit of the Silver Pond Apartments.

The fire was contained to one apartment but there is heavy smoke damage throughout the building. The other four buildings of the complex were not impacted.

At least 47 people are displaced following the blaze.

Wallingford Battalion Chief, Jim Duffy, said the building was once a factory, turned into an apartment complex, and described it as a high hazard building.

"Very heavy population here of elderly people," Duffy said. "Very slow moving, not very mobile, so it took us a great deal of time to evacuate the residents."

Resident Edie Nash lives a few doors down from where the fire broke out and described the incident as crazy and emotional.

"Your blood just rushes through, you kinda like don’t know what's going on," she said. "I hope that where it came from that the woman is okay because her and I are friends."

Carabetta Companies owns the property and Regional Manager, William Johnson, said all the displaced residents have been put up in a hotel and provided food.

"Though they may not be in their own beds tonight, they’re in a safe place," Johnson said. "Well pick back up tomorrow, well get the building in shape in no time, once we get it back from the fire department."

Shirley Glasner lives in the building and commends rescue crews and complex management for making her feel safe.

"I have a heart condition and I have breathing problems and the paramedics took care of me very well and I really appreciated everything," she said. "We can hope for a new day and be grateful, very grateful."

First calls came in just after 4 p.m. Wallingford fire also requested mutual aid from the Meriden Fire Department.

A large portion of Center Street was blocked off during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.