× Putnam woman charged after troopers find 110 bags of heroin in vehicle

WOODSTOCK — A Putnam woman is facing criminal charges after police found numerous bags of heroin in her car.

On February 25, State Police of Troop D, said they pulled over Alicia Marando, 35, of Putnam, on Senexet Road for committing several traffic violations.

Police said, when they spoke to Marando and the two passengers, they suspected criminal activity that involved illegal narcotics. Mirando admitted to police that she had heroin on her.

Police said they recovered over 110 pre-packaged bags of heroin with the intent to sell.

Mirando was taken into custody and charged with possession of heroin and, possession of heroin with the intent to sell. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on march 9.