89th Academy Awards: ‘O.J.: Made in America.’ wins for best documentary

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson’s trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film “O.J.: Made in America” runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

“O.J.” documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called “Trial of the Century” against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including “I Am Not Your Negro” and “13th.”

The category was introduced by the cast of “Hidden Figures.” They in turn introduced Kathrine Johnson, one of the black NASA pioneers.

—

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his “Moonlight” role.

Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.

It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series “Luke Cage” and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, “Hidden Figures.”

Ali paid tribute to his teachers and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins in his acceptance speech and thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago.

___

Costume Design went to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

—

“Suicide Squad” won the Academy Award for Makeup and Hair styling.

——-

5:45 p.m.

The Oscars have started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theater and interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Timberlake kicked off the show with a performance of his Oscar-nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” that included a high-five with Denzel Washington. Actor Javiar Bardem danced like he was in a nightclub.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in ‘N Sync were watching, they’d let him back into the band.

Kimmel didn’t stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

