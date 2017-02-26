× Actor Bill Paxton, known for “Twister”, “Apollo 13”, dies at 61

HOLLYWOOD — TMZ is reporting that Bill Paxton died suddenly on Saturday.

They were told the actor died due to complications from surgery. He was 61 years old.

The actor was well known for several roles including “Twister”, “Titanic”, “Aliens”, and “Apollo 13”. Paxton also won an Emmy for “Hatfields and McCoys”. He was on a CBS show called “Training Day” at the time of his death.

The family said to TMZ that “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”