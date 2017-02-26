× Driver arrested for failure to move over in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT — The driver of an SUV was arrested after they hit a dump truck in a construction zone Sunday morning.

State Police said around 10:45 a.m. a Toyota 4Runner collided with a DOT dump truck which was parked in the right shoulder of I-95 southbound, just before the exit 29 off-ramp, in Bridgeport. The state truck was parked in the right shoulder with its emergency lights at active construction zone.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was traveling I-95 southbound in the right lane of three lane highway and drifted into the right shoulder striking the CT DOT crash trailer, then the dump truck causing heavy damage to all vehicles. There were only minor injuries were reported. EMS and Bridgeport FD also responded to the scene.

The operator of the 4Runner was found at fault for the crash and charged with failure to obey the Connecticut move over law, distracted driving, and following too closely. The operator was also charged with operating with an out-of-state license while being a Connecticut resident.