× Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97

LOS ANGELES — Judge Joseph Wapner, of the popular reality television program “People’s Court,” died at age 97 on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, California, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner.

Wapner presided of over the TV courtroom for 12 seasons from 1981 to 1993, and almost 2,500 episodes.

He died of natural causes.