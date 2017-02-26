× One dead in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY — One person was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning.

Glastonbury police said around 10:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a one car accident on Griswold St. in the area of Milestone Dr. Police said the single vehicle involved had left the roadway, struck a fence, and come to rest in a drainage ditch. The driver, who was alone in the car, was treated and taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are asked to contact Glastonbury Police Agent Pagliughi #396 at (860) 633-8301.