HARTFORD -- Some top-notch singers took center stage Saturday for the Hartford Yard Goats national anthem auditions.

Over 125 singers of all ages auditioned for a chance to sing during this upcoming baseball season.

The Hartford Yard Goats will play their home opener at Dunkin` Donuts Park on Thursday April 13th.

There will be 70 home games, but some school groups and performers have already been booked.