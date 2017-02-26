× Pioneer Valley or West Mass? Regional rebranding is fraught

BOSTON — A new nickname for the river valley in western Massachusetts isn’t sitting well with some residents.

Tourism and economic development officials last week rebranded “Pioneer Valley” as “West Mass.”

They say the region’s old moniker, which originated in the early 20th century, is outdated and confusing. But an online petition is calling on officials to abandon the new name.

The debate is the latest reminder that rebranding can often be a fraught exercise for communities.

Rhode Island abandoned its infamous “Cooler & Warmer” slogan last year after it was widely panned and promotional videos mistakenly included footage from Iceland.

The Pioneer Valley generally covers the Massachusetts portion of the Connecticut River Valley.

It includes Springfield, New England’s fourth largest city, and the college towns of Amherst, Northampton and Holyoke.