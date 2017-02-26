× Route 10 in Granby closed 8 pm to 2 am for bridge reinforcement

GRANBY — Police said Route 10, Salmon Brook Street, will be closed in the area of Canton Road Sunday night.

A detour will be in place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Granby police said the closure is due to the installation of bridge shoring related to a heavy load move being escorted by the State Police.

Delays should be expected and police advise to avoid the area. Police said traffic bound to or from Bradley International Sunday night should consider I-91 as an alternate to Route 10.