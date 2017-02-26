The Real Story: Catching up with Bridgeport Mayor Ganim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Joe Ganim, the Mayor of Bridgeport, which has a huge immigrant population, talks about his reluctance to have the city become a "sanctuary city," a status that means local police would not cooperate with federal agents looking for undocumented immigrants, except in cases where they are wanted for violent offenses.

He also talks about his past association with President Trump who, back in the 1990's, was looking to build a casino in the city, and his upcoming trip to Washington, seeking more federal funds, for highway and other transportation needs.