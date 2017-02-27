× Bobcat attacks raccoon in Southbury yard after state warns of sightings

SOUTHBURY — A FOX 61 viewer in Southbury, Mike Russell, saw a bobcat attacking a raccoon Monday morning, after police and state environmentalists recently warned people in Connecticut about possible encounters with bobcats.

@FOX61News this little bobcat was in southbury attacking a raccoon pic.twitter.com/WoeqmukJVD — mike russell (@mikerussellfun) February 27, 2017

Three women were attacked by a rabid bobcat in Colchester on Jan. 17 and suffered minor injuries.

Wildlife biologists with the state Department of Environmental Protection wildlife division said attacks on humans are extremely rare, but the bobcat population in Connecticut has been increasing over recent years.

The bobcat is the only wild cat found in Connecticut.

The DEEP says if you see one, keep your distance, make a lot of noise and back away slowly.