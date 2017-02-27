× Charities compete head-on in own version of March Madness

NEW BRITAIN — Sixty Greater Hartford area charities are competing for funds against one another in a “March Madness” style tournament that began Friday.

Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, is bringing the competition to Connecticut for the first time. It’s an online fundraising tournament where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

Earlier this month, the bracket and first round match ups were revealed to the charities at Stanley Black & Decker headquarters in New Britain. Brackets for Good representatives were there to go over the rules and strategies to put charities ahead.

“We think philanthropy should be fun. Philanthropy doesn’t have to be boring. So most definitely people get drawn into the excitement and the competition. They want their cause to advance and win that additional $10,000 so they might give above and beyond what they maybe normally would have given because they want to see their cause advance,” said Reid McDowell, Partnerships and Marketing Director at Brackets for Good. “Each week starts new. The charities keep the money raised the previous week, win or lose, and then the winners get new opponents and start at zero for the new week and the new match up. Just as in basketball, every time you advance it’s a new opponent and you start even with a clear scoreboard. ”

The championship is at the end of March.

The following non-profit organizations are competing:

Access Community Action Agency

Achieve Hartford! LLC

Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center

Capital City Education Alliance

Center for Children’s Advocacy

Channel 3 Kids Camp

Charities of Hope, Inc.

Children’s Law Center of Connecticut, Inc.

Circle of Care

Civics First, Inc.

Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA)

Community Partners in Action

Community Renewal Team, Inc.

Connecticut Concert Ballet Inc.

Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding

Connecticut Humane Society

Connecticut Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America

Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF)

ConnectiKids Inc.

Covenant Preparatory School

Farmington Public School Foundation

Farm to Family, AKA Gifts of Love

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc.

Friends of Holcomb Farm

Girls For Technology

Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention Inc.

Hartford 2000, Inc.

Hartford City Mission

Hartford Food System Inc.

Hartford Performs, Inc.

Hartford’s Camp Courant

Home for the Aged of the Little Sisters of the Poor

Jordan Porco Foundation

KELLYS KIDS INC.

KNOX – People, Planting, Programs

Lao American New Generation Inc.

Leadership Greater Hartford

Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford

Literacy Volunteers of Central CT

Mandell JCC / Jonathan’s Dream

MARCH, Inc. of Manchester

MARC, Inc. of Manchester

Mental Health Connecticut, Inc.

Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation

My Sisters’ Place, Inc.

New Britain Museum of American Art

Newington Children’s Theatre Company

Our Piece of the Pie

REACH Newtown Inc.

Riverfront Recapture

Shoreline Village CT

The Bridge Family Center, Inc.

The First Tee of Connecticut

The iQuilt Partnership, LLC

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Mark Twain House & Museum

The Small Things

True Colors, Inc. Sexual Minority Youth and Family Services of CT

Tunxis Community College Foundation

Wheeler Clinic

