× Connecticut River to reach flood stage Monday night

HARTFORD — A flood warning continues for the Connecticut River Monday.

The warning is for Hartford and Middlesex counties and is in effect until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said that noon Monday the stage was 15.2 feet, just under flood stage which is at 16.0 feet. The NWS is predicting minor flooding Monday evening as the river rises to 16 feet before it drops down Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS, minor flooding is expected in several low lying areas outside levee protection in Hartford, as well as downstream through Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Further downstream flooding is likely in the vicinity of Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boaters should be aware swift river flows.