Former Hartford gang member becomes a Peacebuilder

HARTFORD -- After living a life of gang violence for years and spending time in prison for it, Iran Nazario found hope for a better life. He turned his around. And is working to spread that hope to young people in Hartford.

Nazario joined the Los Solidos gang when he was just 11.

"It's addicting. All of a sudden your addicted to that life the fast money, the girls, guns, fighting all addictive," said Nazario.

He spent part of his late teens and early 20's in prison for gang related crimes, but knew he had to pull himself off the streets.

“Being in a gang, although you feel like it’s a brotherhood and in a family. The reality is that conflict is gonna be around the corner every second of the day, depending on what neighborhood you’re in. And I didn't want to live like that anymore," said Nazario.

He turned his life around and for the past 11 years he's been working to try to help others do the same with Peacebuilders. Its part of compass youth collaborative, a community outreach program that focuses on gang prevention, violence mediation, and youth engagement. Peacebuilders go out to the streets on nights and weekends where they know gangs are going to be, where the fights are supposed to happen, and show them there's another way, a better way.

“I was homeless, in Hartford for three and a half years, in city prisons, federal prison, but the one thing I realized was there was hope somewhere. And if I could change enough and believe in myself enough that eventually things were gonna happen," said Nazario.

"They realize we've been there we're people from the community. We come from the same community we walk the same streets that they walk we live in the same communities that they come from,” said Janet Rice.

Rice is Peacebuilder who also goes into Hartford schools working to prevent kids from turning to gangs and violence. The Peacebuilders are out on the streets of the South End every weekend.

Rice lives in Hartford and wants to serve her community, but Janet’s passion is even more personal. She lost her son to street violence in 2012. Shane was not a gang member-- he was shot after stepping in to stop a couple's argument that was getting physical.

"I'm doing it for my son, my granddaughters, I'm doing it for the mothers like me so they don’t have to go through what I went through what I've gone through,” said Rice.

The pursuit of peace on Hartford’s streets isn't an easy one. But it's one the peacebuilders won't give up. Nazario is evidence that change is possible, never easy, but possible.

“Once you feel that the opportunity exists hope is right around the corner," said Nazario.

To learn more about the Peacebuilders, click here.