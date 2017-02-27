× Hartford city councilman proposes selling stadium before Yard Goats’ opener

HARTFORD — More than two years after the city of Hartford announced it would build a taxpayer-funded minor league ballpark, one of the project’s major detractors is still urging Hartford leaders to abandon the plan, according to The Hartford Courant.

Rather than stop construction, Councilman Larry Deutsch wants officials to sell the park just two months before the first Yard Goats game is played there. It’s a pitch that’s already drawing heavy skepticism from city leaders, including the mayor and the council president.

Deutsch, a vocal critic of the project since its inception in 2014, is proposing to unload Dunkin’ Donuts Park at a price equal to the total cost of development, plus 6 percent. The city put the stadium’s price tag at $71 million so far, but the final amount is not yet known.

