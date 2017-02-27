× Jewish school in West Hartford one of more than a dozen around the country to receive bomb threat

WEST HARTFORD — Hebrew High School of New England in West Hartford, Connecticut received a bomb threat Monday morning. It was one of at least 16 Jewish community centers and schools across the country to be threatened Monday.

Around 10:43 a.m. emergency responders were called to the school on Bloomfield Ave. Both police and fire crews arrived to search the school. Nothing suspicious was found and school returned to normal a short time later.

“The WHPD continues to work with faith based leaders in this community with security concerns,” said Lt. Eric Rocheleau with West Hartford Police. “The FBI will be notified of this incident.”

This is the fifth wave of threats made against Jewish communities in the last two months. Jewish cemeteries have also been vandalized in Pennsylvania and Missouri.

We are aware of bomb threats at JCCs & day schools. They are working directly w/local authorities to make sure people & premises are safe. — JCC Association (@JCCA) February 27, 2017

The JCC Association of North America released this statement following Monday’s threats:

“Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities. The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out – and speak out forcefully – against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country. “Actions speak louder than words. Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities. “We remain grateful to local law enforcement who continue to serve our communities and ensure that our JCCs and schools remain safe and open for business as the vital community institutions they are.”