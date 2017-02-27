Mild winter means less maple syrup in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHFORD -- Bill Proulx is used to being busier this time of year.

Proulx, a retired East Hartford police officer, has been making maple syrup at the River's Edge Sugar House in Ashford for more than two decades. This season, he fears, will be the shortest of any previous years. "I've never seen conditions this warm this early in my 25 years of making syrup," Proulx said.

To continue to make a good product, Proulx noted that nights need to be below freezing to help the process of trees producing sap. "Everything is just way ahead of schedule," he said.

Proulx, a member of the Connecticut Maple Syrup Association, said the output at his sugar house continues to be challenged by continuous warm temperatures. "I think we will be lucky to hit fifty percent of a normal crop."

The River's Edge Sugar House hosts visitors for tours on weekends -- at least as long as maple syrup can be made. "It all depends on Mother Nature but, assuming the sap is still running, we're going to keep boiling."

