More unseasonably warm temperatures return Monday

High pressure hangs on across the area Monday with a lighter wind and milder temperatures. We begin another climb to unseasonably warm conditions to wrap up February. Sunshine gives way to clouds throughout the day on Monday.

Highs reach the low 50s, with southwest breezes that will cool those temperatures. The clouds lead to rain, with a chance for rain Tuesday, and possibly thunderstorms on Wednesday, as we enter March with warm conditions.

Have no fear, winter weather fans – a cool down back to normal comes at the end of the workweek.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Possibility of rain showers through the morning.. then a chance of rain throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: More of a warm up.. highs in the 60s! Rain likely through the day.

Thursday: Rain clears out. Highs in the 50s once again.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold? High: 30s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.