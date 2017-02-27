× State officials to tour Mass. town where tornado touched down

GOSHEN, Massachusetts — Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is slated to visit the western Massachusetts town where an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to WCVB.

Polito will join Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency chief Kurt Schwartz and local officials Monday in Conway to inspect tornado damage and recovery efforts and to thank first responders.

Meteorologists said the EF-1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph touched down Saturday evening in Conway in Franklin County.

The National Weather Service said most of the damage took place in Conway, with a brief touchdown in Goshen in Hampshire County.

The tornado’s path was roughly 5 miles long, and it was about 200 yards wide at its widest.

