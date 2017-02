× Opsail not asking state for money this year

NEW LONDON — Due to state budget issues, the organization behind New London‘s Opsail are scaling back the event and looking for ways to pay for it.

According to The Day, Opsail received $60,000 in state funding last year but this year they’re not planning on that funding, because they say it’s not an appropriate time to ask for state money.

The event costs about$100,000 dollars to put on.