Police make arrest in deadly Friday night shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT— Bridgeport police have made an arrest in a shooting in the city last week that left one man dead and the suspect suffering a gunshot wound.

Police said 26-year-old Jovanne Brown was held over the weekend on $1 million bond on felony murder, robbery and weapons charges in connection with the slaying Friday night of Michael Watkins.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald tells The Connecticut Post that Brown shot Watkins multiple times during an altercation. Watkins, who had a pistol permit, shot Brown in the chest.

Police said after being treated for his wounds, Brown initially lied to detectives about how and where he had been shot, but later said he shot Watkins.

Watkins’ death was Bridgeport’s fourth homicide of 2017 and the second of the day.