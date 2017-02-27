Recipe – Turkey and Sausage Gumbo

Bowl of sausage and chicken gumbo

HARTFORD — For Mardi Gras, the Southington Rotary Club is sponsoring a fundraiser event at a new restaurant called Tavern 42 and they are doing it up right with a New Orleans-inspired menu, full of gumbo, jambalaya, and the works! The event’s proceeds are going to support House of Heroes.

The event takes place on Tuesday from 6:30- 10 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and a buffet of cajun-themed food including this yummy gumbo:

Turkey & Sausage Gumbo
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup green peppers – ¼” diced
  • 1 cup celery – ¼” diced
  • 1.5 cups white onion – ¼” diced
  • 2lbs andouille sausage – sliced & cooked
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup garlic – chopped
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 table spoon black pepper
  • 1 table spoon kosher salt
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 2 quarts turkey or chicken stock
  • 4 cups cooked turkey – ½” diced
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 sliced green onion each order to garnish

Directions:

  1. In a large pre-heated stock pot place oil & flour.
  2. Constantly stir for 20 to 30 minutes until it is a smooth nutty brown consistency – Do Not Burn.
  3. Place onions, peppers, celery & garlic into the pot. Stir an additional 5 minutes.
  4. Pour in stock & keep stirring.
  5. Place sausage & turkey into the pot.
  6. Add additional spices into the pot & simmer for 45 minutes.
  7. Ladle soup into the bowl & top with the cooked white rice & garnish with the green onions.
