Recipe – Turkey and Sausage Gumbo
HARTFORD — For Mardi Gras, the Southington Rotary Club is sponsoring a fundraiser event at a new restaurant called Tavern 42 and they are doing it up right with a New Orleans-inspired menu, full of gumbo, jambalaya, and the works! The event’s proceeds are going to support House of Heroes.
The event takes place on Tuesday from 6:30- 10 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and a buffet of cajun-themed food including this yummy gumbo:
Turkey & Sausage Gumbo
Ingredients:
- 1 cup green peppers – ¼” diced
- 1 cup celery – ¼” diced
- 1.5 cups white onion – ¼” diced
- 2lbs andouille sausage – sliced & cooked
- 2 cups flour
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- ¼ cup garlic – chopped
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 table spoon black pepper
- 1 table spoon kosher salt
- 5 bay leaves
- 2 quarts turkey or chicken stock
- 4 cups cooked turkey – ½” diced
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- 1 sliced green onion each order to garnish
Directions:
- In a large pre-heated stock pot place oil & flour.
- Constantly stir for 20 to 30 minutes until it is a smooth nutty brown consistency – Do Not Burn.
- Place onions, peppers, celery & garlic into the pot. Stir an additional 5 minutes.
- Pour in stock & keep stirring.
- Place sausage & turkey into the pot.
- Add additional spices into the pot & simmer for 45 minutes.
- Ladle soup into the bowl & top with the cooked white rice & garnish with the green onions.
