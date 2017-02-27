× Recipe – Turkey and Sausage Gumbo

HARTFORD — For Mardi Gras, the Southington Rotary Club is sponsoring a fundraiser event at a new restaurant called Tavern 42 and they are doing it up right with a New Orleans-inspired menu, full of gumbo, jambalaya, and the works! The event’s proceeds are going to support House of Heroes.

The event takes place on Tuesday from 6:30- 10 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and a buffet of cajun-themed food including this yummy gumbo:

Turkey & Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients:

1 cup green peppers – ¼” diced

1 cup celery – ¼” diced

1.5 cups white onion – ¼” diced

2lbs andouille sausage – sliced & cooked

2 cups flour

2 cups vegetable oil

¼ cup garlic – chopped

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 table spoon black pepper

1 table spoon kosher salt

5 bay leaves

2 quarts turkey or chicken stock

4 cups cooked turkey – ½” diced

2 cups cooked white rice

1 sliced green onion each order to garnish

Directions:

In a large pre-heated stock pot place oil & flour. Constantly stir for 20 to 30 minutes until it is a smooth nutty brown consistency – Do Not Burn. Place onions, peppers, celery & garlic into the pot. Stir an additional 5 minutes. Pour in stock & keep stirring. Place sausage & turkey into the pot. Add additional spices into the pot & simmer for 45 minutes. Ladle soup into the bowl & top with the cooked white rice & garnish with the green onions.