Stratford man killed in accident on I-95 north in Fairfield Monday

HARTFORD — A man was killed after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Fairfield early Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a 2006 Ford Escape driven by James A. Mindrum, 43, of Stratford, crashed just south of exit 23 at around 2 a.m. Monday. Mindrum was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said witnesses told them that Mindrum veered off of the right shoulder if I-95 north without slowing down, going through a wire guardrail, down an embankment and hitting a tree head-on.

The right lane of I-95 north was closed for about three hours but was subsequently reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.