× This Ash Wednesday, Catholic high school students across Connecticut ‘I Phone Fast’

HARTFORD — For the first time ever, Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Hartford are inviting the faithful of all ages to “fast” from using their cell phones.

Those participating in the fast are asked to silence their devices on Ash Wednesday, March 1, and Good Friday, April 14. The Church’s religious observance of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, is designed to help Catholics deepen their relationship with God while they prepare for Easter.

The idea behind the “I Phone Fast” campaign is to redirect attention away from cell phone conversations, allowing God a chance to converse with ones heart instead.

The Archdiocese is asking their students to kick-off the campaign during their homeroom periods by handing out “I Phone Fast” stickers.

The following six schools will participate in the campaign:

East Catholic High School, Manchester

Holy Cross High School, Waterbury

Notre Dame High School, West Haven

Sacred Heart Academy, Hamden

Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury

Saint Paul High School, Bristol

Fasting from cell phones is not a traditional choice made while observing Lent. The campaign is meant to be in addition to more traditional disciplines such as, fasting from food, giving donations and prayer.