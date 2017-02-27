× Tractor-trailer rolls on to I-95 from Darien rest area gas station

DARIEN — A tractor-trailer rolled on a busy I-95 from a rest area gas station Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Exit 9 in Darien on the southbound side of highway. The incident resulted in a crash and a minor injury.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer truck pulled up to the gas pumps at the I-95 Southbound service plaza. Shortly after the driver exited the cab, the truck started rolling away from the pump.

It continued rolling and accelerating on its own out of the gas station, flattening a guard rail and rolling onto the highway, where it collided with other vehicles.

The crash caused the left and center lanes to be closed for a time.

Check back for further details as they develop.