Trader Joe's apple sauce recalled due to possible glass contamination

WASHINGTON — Manzana Products issued a recall for several different types of Trader Joe’s apple sauce Monday.

Manzana Products Co., Inc.said they were voluntarily recalling three different types of 24 oz Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The products being recalled nationally were:

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, UPC 00194877 with a “Best Before” Date Code of ALL CODES through OCT 06, 2018

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, UPC 00015905, with a “Best Before” Date Code of ALL CODES through AUG 08, 2018

Product recalled in the states of AZ, AL, CA, CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA were:

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, UPC 00014359 Date Code of ALL CODES through DEC 16, 2018.

Customers who have purchased the products listed above should not consume them, but may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or dispose of them. Customers with questions may contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, 8AM-5PM PST, Monday-Friday.