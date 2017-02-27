× Tribes select East Windsor to host new Connecticut casino

EAST WINDSOR — The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes announced Monday they selected East Windsor as the site for the proposed casino in the Hartford region.

“From the beginning, we’ve said that we want to site our new facility in a town that’s eager to have us. With the unanimous vote by the Board of Selectman, East Windsor fits that bill, and we’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with them,” said Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

“Today’s announcement is a critical step towards our goal of saving Connecticut jobs and revenue,” said Kevin Brown, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “We’re honored to have the community of East Windsor by our side as we move forward with bringing our facility to life.”

On Saturday, the East Windsor Board of Selectman voted on and passed unanimously the development agreement. The agreement states that MMCT will pay the town of East Windsor $3 million before the casino opens, at least 15 months ahead of time, and will continue to pay the town $3 million each year on top of regular tax payments. MMCT expects the total taxes to reach about $5.5 million per year.

The agreement states at least 4 percent of the casino workforce will be made of East Windsor residents, and at least 15 percent of employees will live within a 25-mile radius of the facility. But that wasn’t enough for some people who spoke out about the casino at Saturday’s meeting.

“They’re only saying they’re gonna hire 68 people from here,” resident Denise Terry said. Terry is a member of the Connecticut Coalition Against Casino Gambling expansion and said her concern is a casino will provide more negative than positive impacts.

“I think it will be very bad for this town I think it will result in increased crime, increased decay of infrastructure,” Terry said.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes plan to host two job fairs in East Windsor. About 75% of the positions at the new casino will be full-time, MMCT said.

The plans have the casino sitting on the old Showcase Cinema building in East Windsor. Windsor Locks was also in the final running for the state’s third casino.

