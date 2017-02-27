× Undocumented families gather in New London for reassurance

NEW LONDON — Several families attended a public forum at C.B. Jennings Elementary School in to discuss the district’s immigration policy.

City leaders and School board administrators answered questions in order to reassure families that their kids will not be taken away by ICE during school hours.

“You will show us warrants, the warrants will have to be legitimate, actual warrants signed by a judge,” says New London school board president Scott Garbini.

He says the school board will pass an emergency policy this Thursday that will protect children inside all schools in New London.