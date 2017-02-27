Warmer, but some rain could show up Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mild, unseasonal temps are back for now. Highs Monday reached the lower 50s, certainly a step in the warm direction.

That trend continues Tuesday, but with an increase in clouds, and an increase in rain. Some scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. It’s not a lot of rain…for now.

Highs reach the upper 50s, with the lower 60s set for Wednesday. But, as a storm pushes through, strong rain and thunderstorms may spike up, before temps crash down for the end of the workweek.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Possibility of rain showers through the morning.. then a chance of rain throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: More of a warm up.. highs in the 60s! Rain likely through the day.

Thursday: Rain clears out. Highs in the 50s once again.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold? High: 30s.

