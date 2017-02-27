× Who are the guests of the state delegation at the President’s address Tuesday?

WASHINGTON — The Connecticut congressional delegation has announced who will be their guests Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s first address before a Joint Session of Congress.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said President & CEO of Derby’s Griffin Hospital Patrick A. Charmel will join him in attending President Trump’s address.

Congressman Joe Courtney, said that Valerie Nelson, the longtime principal of the Charles Barnum Elementary School in Groton who retired in June of 2015, will be his guest.

Congressman John Larson will be attending with the President of Goodwin College, Mark Scheinberg.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will host Hewad Hemat, a refugee from Afghanistan who fled his home country after his work on behalf of the United States provoked the Taliban to threaten him and his family.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will host Fadi Kassar. Earlier this month, DeLauro and other members of the Connecticut delegation worked to reunite Fadi and his family after his wife and two daughters were stopped from entering the United States due to President Trump`s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

