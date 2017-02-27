× Windsor school unveils replacement for mural that was painted over

WINDSOR — Back in November the administration at the Oliver Ellsworth School had painted over a mural that had been around for almost eight years depicting the early days of the Obama administration.

Parents and students wanted to retain the painting, but, the school came up with a compromise.

Monday night, they unveiled a canvas mural — which looks a lot like the old one, commemorating the original mural. The school plans on making another mural that would depict Windsor‘s diversity and public school’s education.