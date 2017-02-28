× Officials examine coffee maker after at least 3 people fall ill at Yale School of Medicine

NEW HAVEN — Officials were examining a coffee maker after people at Yale School of Medicine fell ill Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven Deputy Fire Chief, Orlando Marcano said at least three people felt sick around 2:40 p.m. The people became lightheaded and felt like they were going to faint after drinking from a water source, believed to be a coffee maker, in Sterling Hall. All the victims were either Yale faculty or students.

Officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collected the Keurig Coffee maker and cups for analysis as part of its investigation.

The building was not evacuated, and no firefighters were injured. Earlier reports said two people fainted but officials later said that was not the case.

The New Haven Fire Department, Yale and New Haven Police, the New Haven Health Department and DEEP all responded to the scene at 330 Cedar St.