3 teens in serious crash in Granby that began as a chase in Mass.

GRANBY — Three teens were in a serious crash in Granby that began as a chase in Southwick, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said the crash on Salmon Brook Street, or route 10, at Lakeside Drive, happened at around 10:45 Monday night.

A Southwick police officer in a marked cruiser tried to stop a 1999 Honda for a possible DUI on Rt. 10 in Southwick, but the car took off and the officer chased it south into Granby. The Southwick officer said that he lost sight of the vehicle shortly after crossing the state line, and came upon the crash near Lakeside Drive. The car had gone off the road and hit several trees.

Police said three people in the car, two females and a male in their late teens, were taken to area hospitals. No CT police units were involved.

Route 10 was closed in both directions but reopened at about 4:15 a.m.

The identities of the teens were not released.