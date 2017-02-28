× Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial slated to begin Wednesday

BOSTON — The 16-member jury selected in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez Monday will be sworn in Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts.

The sixteen include four alternates. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday.

Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors have said Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him at the club, causing him to spill his drink. Hernandez is accused of opening fire on their car at a stoplight.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. He is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.