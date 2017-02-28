Additional charges, increased bail for Stamford man who had grenades, firearms, drug factory in home

STAMFORD — A Stamford man remains in custody after a court appearance earlier today stemming from a February 17 incident involving grenades, guns and drugs.

Alexander Braveraman, 24, of Stamford, stood in front of a judge where he is facing numerous criminal charges following a home raid where Stamford Police said they found grenades, knives, axes,16 firearms, a marijuana drug factory and other dangerous weapons.

Earlier today, Braverman’s bond was increased from $175,000 to $525,000 and additional charges such as bomb making, illegal possession of explosives, illegal sale of fireworks, possession of weapons and cutting devices, have been filed against him.

In Braverman’s first court appearance, his bail was to $250,000, but was then lowered to $175,000 after a court hearing at Stamford Superior Court.

Braverman has yet made bail since his arrest and is currently being held at a Bridgeport jail where he is scheduled to appear in court again on March 27.