12 injured as car crashes into marching band at Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Alabama — Twelve members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band were injured, four of them critically, when a car plowed into the band at a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday, city spokesman Grant Brown said.

Brown said the car was driven by a 73-year-old man who accelerated and hit the band. It was not immediately clear why the driver accelerated, but authorities do not believe the crash was intentional.

“Every indication is that it was a tragic accident by an elderly man,” Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore said.

Brown said the parade has been canceled in the coastal Alabama city and there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

New Orleans gets most of the crowds and attention around Mardi Gras. The Christian season of Lent leading up to Easter begins Wednesday.